Sooners Even WCWS vs. FSU, Force Decisive Game 3

Oklahoma Softball hasn’t lost back to back games since 2011. They weren’t about to start with their backs against the wall, but it looked dicey early.

In the bottom of the first, FSU’s Elizabeth Mason cranked a two run home run to give the Seminoles and early 2-0 advantage.

But the Sooners and G Juarez stayed steady until the top of the third when Jana Johns delivered a solo home run which nearly left the second fence belonging to USA softball. That cut the FSU lead in half. That tied the division one record for most home runs by a team with 158.

Shortly after that, poetic justice. Jocelyn Alo smacked Oklahoma’s 159th home run of the season which broke the record held by Hawaii which was set in 2010. More importantly Oklahoma had a three to two lead and never looked back.

Then Mackenzie Donihoo notched an RBI single to give OU a 4-2 lead. Part of a four run fifth inning for the Sooners. Donihoo did it on defense too notching an incredible catch in left the following half inning.

Oklahoma built their lead to 7-2 before G Juarez took the circle in the bottom of the seventh looking to close it out and did she ever. Notching a huge strike out to end the game. Following the first inning homer, Juarez notched six scoreless and just two hits after that.

Oklahoma forced a pivotal and national championship deciding game three for Thursday afternoon at 2pm at USA Hall of Fame Stadium. The Sooners are seeking their fifth national title under Patty Gasso.