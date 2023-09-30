The Sooners played host to Iowa State looking for a 5-0 start. With a win, the Red River Rivalry would be the first unbeaten meeting of the showdown since 2011.

Iowa State would take the ball first and it was disastrous. On a third and long, freshman Rocco Becht rolled out, fired and was picked off by Billy Bowman who took it 44 yards for the touchdown. Sooners rushed out to a 7-0 lead.

The OU defense quickly got back on the field forcing a couple of tackle for losses. Then on a third and 18, Becht connected with Jaylin Noel on a 51 yard touchdown pass across the middle. That evened things up at seven.

Nearly five minutes into the game, the OU offense trotted on the field for the first time all game. The Sooners looked sharp. Marcus Major opened the drive with an 18 yard run. He also converted a fourth and one later in the drive. A couple of plays later, Dillon Gabriel powered home a one yard keeper to give the Sooners a 14-7 lead.

Iowa State once again burned the Sooners on their next drive. Abu Sama broke off a 39 yard run, Becht helped lead a big conversion on third and eight. However, the OU defense would hold Iowa State to a field goal making it 14-10.

The Sooners answered back quickly. Dillon Gabriel connected with Nic Anderson on a 39 yard touchdown pass. Anderson’s fifth of the season. OU on top 21-10.

Iowa State was not intimidated. Rocco Becht hit Jayden Higgins on a 67 yard touchdown strike on 3rd down on the first play of the second quarter. Iowa State off to a three for five start on third down in the contest as they cut into Oklahoma’s lead 21-17.

Oklahoma answered back. Gabriel hit Brenan Thompson on a 54 yard heave, but the Sooners couldn’t capitalize as Zach Schmitt missed a 36 yard field goal.

The defense bent but didn’t totally break. After a pair of incompletions targeted at Gentry Williams, Iowa State settled for a field goal by Chase Contreraz pulling Iowa State to within one.

Oklahoma’s offense continued to shine though. Gabriel hit Jalil Farooq for 48 with an ISU defender draped all over him. It put OU inside the five. After a false start, Gabriel powered home his second rushing touchdown of the contest from six yards out. Oklahoma padded their lead 28-20.

The defense settled in and held Iowa State on third down. On 4th down, Peyton Bowen blocked ISU’s punt, but Trace Ford couldn’t slow his momentum enough to recover the ball and it went through the back of the end zone. It resulted in a safety, giving the Sooners a 10 point advantage.

Iowa State managed to hold Oklahoma to a fourth down in Cyclone territory, but Dillon Gabriel again flashed the legs getting a fourth down conversion on a five yard gain. However, Oklahoma couldn’t muster anything more than a 46 yard Zach Schmit 46 yard field goal. His longest of the season. OU on top 31-20.

The Sooners started to put their foot down as Gentry Williams forced Rocco Becht’s second interception of the game on the Cyclones next drive.