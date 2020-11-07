Sooners Smacking Kansas 24-0 in the 2nd

OU entered their showdown with Kansas looking to win their 16th straight game against the Jayhawks. And it didn’t take long for OU to jump out on top.

After Kansas picked up a third down conversion, Tre Brown intercepted a Jalon Daniels pass in OU territory. Four plays later, Spencer Rattler hit Austin Stogner on a 20 yard touchdown strike. The Sooners had a quick 7-0 lead.

Ronnie Perkins announced his presence on the next drive notching a sack on Daniels. The Sooners got it back, but made a pivotal mistake. Spencer Rattler, who said it was his mission not to turn the football over again this season, was intercepted by Kenny Logan. Kansas took over trailing by a touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, Brendan Raley-Hiles picked a pass off from Daniels, but fumbled it on the return and the Jayhawks got the ball back after a lengthy review.

The Sooners would hold an on their next possession, like a hot knife through butter, Rahmondre Stevenson finished off a ten play drive running it in from 13 yards out. OU on top 14-0.

In the second quarter of a game slowed way down by replays, Spencer Rattler connected with Austin Stogner for a 33 yard play, then Rahmondre Stevenson broke off an 11 yard run, and Rattler finished the drive rushing in a two yard touchdown. OU on top 21-0.

OU would get it back, but Spencer Rattler would leave with a hip injury. Rattler winced throwing the ball after he took a shot on the hip on the previous drive on his touchdown run. The Sooners would settle for a Gabe Brkic field goal from 40. 24-0 Sooners.