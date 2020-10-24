OU Jumping All Over Frogs 17-0 in 2nd

Oklahoma traveled to TCU looking to make it seven straight against the Horned Frogs. OU didn’t blink on their first drive looking sharp. TJ Pledger broke off a 13 yard run on the first play of the game, Spencer Rattler connected with Seth McGowan on a 43 yard strike, and the six play drive finished with a 12 yard touchdown run from Pledger. 7-0 Sooners.

The OU defense traveled to Cow Town as well. Marcus Stripling sacked Max Duggan to get the football back in the possession of the Sooners.

Spencer Rattler fired and connected with Theo Wease on a 44 yarder, but Wease couldn’t keep his feet to score a touchdown. Spencer Rattler broke off a 16 yard run following that, but the drive stalled and Gabe Brkic nailed a 40 yard field goal. 10-0 OU.

After a quiet finish to the first quarter, OU came out firing in the second. Spencer Rattler looked deep to Charleston Rambo, but he got tangled up and drew a pass interference call. A couple of plays later, Rattler connected with Marvin Mims on a 50 yard touchdown. His fifth of the season. OU on top 17-0.