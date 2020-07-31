Sooners Kick Off Practice For Football Season

Oklahoma might not know who or when they will play. That’s something out of their control. What they can control is how ready they are when that time comes.

And they’re doing just that. The Sooners officially kicked off practice for the 2020 football season. That means the quarterback battle between Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler is officially underway.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley said of the competitions taking place on the field, “I don’t think there is a position right now that we are not going to have a lot of competitive depth”

In pictures provided by the Sooners, many are seen wearing masks, including coaches. So far, OU has reported zero new COVID-19 cases in their latest round of tests.

Riley said of their plan to protect, “We feel like what we’re doing is working, it’s not as much about what we’re doing as far as the drill, it’s limiting unnecessary times where guys are not socially distant and everybody keeping their face covered.”

Riley added that none of his players have opted out of playing this year because of the Coronavirus.