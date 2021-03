Oklahoma has their NCAA Tournament journey set. Oklahoma, an eight seed, will square off with the ninth seed Missouri in the West Region. The game is set for Saturday, March 20th, but a tip time has yet to be announced.

Oklahoma is 15-10 while Missouri sits at 16-9 this season.

Winner of that match up has no easy path to winning the West Region. If the top overall seed in the Tournament, Gonzaga can win their first game against a play in foe, they get the winner of OU-Mizzou.