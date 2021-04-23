Sooners Land Arkansas WR Transfer Mike Woods

Former Arkansas WR Mike Woods will finish his college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners. Woods made the declaration on Twitter less than a week after entering the transfer portal.

Norman, Oklahoma…

WHATS HATTNINN.



I would like to announce I will attend THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA for the remainder of my college career.#BOOMER #SOONER pic.twitter.com/qMLeRreM0c — WOODVILLE. (@TheMikeWoods) April 23, 2021

Woods actually caught a touchdown pass in Arkansas’ spring game last week before transferring to OU. Woods is considered one of the top wide receivers in the SEC. He hauled in 32 passes last season for 619 yards and five touchdowns.

For his career with the Razorbacks, Woods has 83 receptions, 1,248 yards and ten touchdowns.