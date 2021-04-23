Sooners Land Arkansas WR Transfer Mike Woods

News
Posted: / Updated:

Former Arkansas WR Mike Woods will finish his college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners. Woods made the declaration on Twitter less than a week after entering the transfer portal.

Woods actually caught a touchdown pass in Arkansas’ spring game last week before transferring to OU. Woods is considered one of the top wide receivers in the SEC. He hauled in 32 passes last season for 619 yards and five touchdowns.

For his career with the Razorbacks, Woods has 83 receptions, 1,248 yards and ten touchdowns.

