Sooners Leave Program by Entering Draft & Transfer Portal

There’s been a number of Sooners announcing that they’re moving on from the program. Earlier in the week it was announced QB Chandler Morris had entered the transfer portal and that DB Tre Norwood was going pro.

Following that, junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy announced he’s also headed to the NFL draft. He started ten games for the Sooners last season allowing just three sacks in almost 400 pass plays.

But that’s not all. On Saturday night, Sooner Safety Robert Barnes and Linebacker Jon Michael-Terry entered the transfer portal per a report from The Athletic.

Barnes appeared in eight games last season for the Sooners. He is a grad transfer.

As for Jon Michael-Terry, he appeared in eight games last season, notching 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.