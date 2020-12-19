Sooners Look to Clinch 6th Straight Big 12 Title

Oklahoma square off with Iowa State looking to win their sixth straight Big 12 title. Meanwhile, Iowa State was looking for their first conference crown since 1912.

Oklahoma took the opening kickoff. On the first play of the game, Spencer Rattler found Drake Stoops for 13 yards, but Iowa State’s Isheem Young targeted Stoops and was ejected. Rhamondre Stevenson showed his presence early breaking off a 12 yard run. Then Chandler Morris, of all the Sooners, came in and capped the drive off with a 2 yard touchdown run. 7-0 Sooners.

On defense, Isaiah Thomas picked up a quick tackle for loss after his first team all Big 12 snub. The Sooners eventually forced a punt and got it back. Stevenson then broke off a 24 yard run on the ensuing drive. However, Gabe Brkic couldn’t connect on a 36 yard field goal and Iowa State took over.

Iowa State couldn’t take advantage of Oklahoma’s miscue. Brock Purdy connected with Charlie Kolar for 28 yards. They were forced to attempt a 43 yard field goal, but Connor Assalley missed from 43.

The Sooners then went 74 yards in five plays finishing with a 45 yard strike from Spencer Rattler to Marvin Mims. It’s Mims’ eighth receiving touchdown of the season, breaking the freshman receiving touchdown record. 14-0 Oklahoma.

The Sooners and Iowa State traded punts. Oklahoma then couldn’t get much going but Gabe Brkic set his career long for a field goal of 54 yards. 17-0 Oklahoma.