Sooners Look to Clinch Big 12 Title Game Berth vs. Baylor

OU’s task was simple. Win and you’re in. After a week of COVID issues, the Sooners took the field with Baylor looking to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.

The Sooners struck first. Rahmondre Stevenson broke off a 19 yard run along with Drake Stoops hauling in a 13 yard pass on third down. The Sooners couldn’t find paydirt though which led to a 20 yard Gabe Brkic field goal. Sooners on top 3-0.

Baylor went on a five plus minute drive, even connecting on a fourth and four to extend their drive. However, it ended with John Mayers attempting a 47 yard field goal that missed short. The Sooners had a 3-0 lead still.

OU’s next drive resulted in a three and out. Spencer Rattler was sacked for a loss of ten to start things off. Following that Marvin Mims lost yardage on a screen pass. Baylor got it back at midfield after a 12 yard punt.

Brian Asamoah used a pass break up to help force another Mayers field goal, this one also from 47, same result. He missed. Sooners still on top by three.

The Sooners would give it back after another bit of offensive struggles. Rattler was sacked by Josh Landry for a loss of nine. Following that, Baylor got it back. They couldn’t get anything going and went for it on fourth down. However, on the play Charlie Brewer was picked off by Tre Norwood. He returned it to the 50. The Sooners however would go three and out.

On the ensuing possession, the Sooners forced a third down where Isaiah Thomas sacked Charlie Brewer. OU got it back, but deep in Baylor territory, Spencer Rattler hit Rahmondre Stevenson right in the hands in stride, but he tipped it in the air and it was intercepted by Christian Holmes.

Brian Asamoah notched a tackle for loss setting up a third and 11 on the Baylor one yard line. Perion Winfrey pulled down Charlie Brewer on third down. They punted it to the Sooners who got it deep in Baylor territory. The Sooners managed to have Stevenson power in a three yard touchdown. The Sooners added to their lead to make it 10-0. That was the halftime score.

OU’s defense picked up where they left off in the second half. Ronnie Perkins notched a sack for a loss of nine which got OU a three and out and the ball back. Spencer Rattler found Theo Wease for 25 yards. The drive finished the way it started. With Rattler finding Wease. This time on a nine yard touchdown strike after buying himself some time. 17-0 Sooners.