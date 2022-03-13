For the first time since 2017, the Sooners won’t be in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament committee chair saying their four quad one wins weren’t enough to put them in the field. They were the second team out.

Perhaps the biggest issue was OU’s two and six record in games decided by three points or less.

But all was not lost. Oklahoma earned one seed and will host one and maybe two games of the NIT inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU hosts Missouri State Tuesday night and 6pm. If they win, they would host the winner of Colorado and St. Bonaventure on March 19th or 20th.

It’s the first time the Sooners have played in the NIT since 2004.