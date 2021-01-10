Sooners Nearly Pull off Upset of #6 Kansas

Oklahoma entered their showdown with #6 Kansas looking for their first win in Lawrence since 1993 and hoping to avoid a 20 game skid there.

It got off to a great start for the Sooners as OU notched a pair of blocks and a steal leading to an Austin Reaves three pointer. Reaves was the only Sooner in double figures scoring 20 points.

OU battles foul trouble all game long and were shorthanded. Jalen Hill and Brady Manek each missed the contest due to covid protocols. Despite that, Oklahoma held on to a 33-31 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Sooners battled. Umoja Gibson hit one shot during the game, but it was a big one. OU trailed by two with four minutes to play. Gibson drilled a three to put the Sooners on top.

However, Kansas got a pair of big three pointers from Jalen Wilson in the second half. It built Kansas’ lead back to four.

On the other end though, Kur Kuath cut into that lead by slamming home an impressive dunk with 42 second left.

But on the other end, David McCormack put the game on ice with an inside hook shot. It was a tough shot to defend for Kuath who played a nice chunk of the second half with four fouls. That put OU down by four with just a few seconds left.

Austin Reaves tried a desperation three, but missed and Kansas prevailed 63-59. It’s the Sooners second straight Big 12 loss. The Sooners fall to 6-4 (2-3). OU looks to bounce back Tuesday at home against TCU.

A new standard of competitiveness.



Taking the fight to the next 14 games. pic.twitter.com/eErHqOOIn0 — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 10, 2021

Despite the loss, Lon Kruger’s message after the game was positive about his teams fight.