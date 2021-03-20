Sooners Saw Tigers, Survive Scare, Advance to Round of 32

Oklahoma squared off with Missouri having not lost to the Tigers since they moved to the SEC from the Big 12. No DeVion Harmon and that proved to be a blow the Sooners could take.

In the first half, Elijah Harkless closed out the half strong hitting a big time three and also a transition layup before the half. He poured in 16 points and added 10 rebounds. The Sooners trailed 27-26 at the half though.

In the second half, Oklahoma opened up on a 12-2 run. Brady Manek drilled one of his five three pointers to help the Sooners take a nine point lead.

With just over 10 minutes to play, Austin Reaves went into attack mode hitting a tough runner and a foul. It was part of a seperate 8-2 Oklahoma run. Reaves had a game high 23 points.

Alondes Williams threw down a pretty full extension dunk which was his only field goal of the game, but the Sooners did enough with others to fill the void left by Harmon’s absence.

Missouri wouldn’t go quietly though. Dru Smith drilled a pair of three pointers to keep Mizzou in the contest. He had 22 points to lead the Tigers.

OU had a chance with just under 30 to play leading by three to add to their lead, but Austin Reaves turned the ball over. Missouri couldn’t get anything going offensively and despite scoring 16 points and adding ten rebounds, Harkless made maybe the biggest play of the game. He fouled Missouri with just over two seconds left preventing them from getting a three point shot off.

The Tigers drained the first free throw, attempted to miss the second on purpose, but Jalen Hill hauled in the board and was fouled. He added two free throws and the Sooners survived and advanced with a 72-68 win over Missouri.

With the win, OU awaits the winner of the Norfolk State, Gonzaga contest.