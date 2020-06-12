Sooners Skip Speaks on Successful Draft

This weeks Major League Baseball Draft was a Catch 22 for Skip Johnson and his Sooners. In all, OU had four players drafted through four rounds, the first time in school history that’s happened.

But lost in that was Oklahoma’s entire starting weekend rotation of pitchers. Cade Cavalli went to the Nationals, Levi Prater to the Cardinals, and Dane Acker went to the Oakland A’s.

Johnson met the media to talk about all of his players drafted and spoke highly of each. He admitted that if there was a game for his life on the line, he would want Prater pitching. Johnson added he thinks Cavalli has all the tools to be special, especially given the fact he hasn’t pitched much and will continue to develop.

But as for losing his weekend rotation, Johnson said, “That’s what it should be right? We’re the University of Oklahoma.”

Johnson also raved about the leadership qualities of his catcher Brady Lindsly as he joins Cavalli in Washington.

Mustang Pitcher and OU signee Dax Fulton will likely sign with the Marlins, but as for high school stars and Sooner commits Jace Bohrofen and Cade Horton, those two will join OU for the next three seasons.