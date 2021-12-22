Sooners Smack Alcorn State 72-48 for 10th Win

Oklahoma closed out the 2021 portion of their schedule playing host to Alcorn State who entered the contest 1-10.

Oklahoma got off to a bit of a slow start, especially from distance early on, but Umjoa Gibson changed that the last portion of the first half. He drilled a three then immediately stole a pass stopped and popped a jumper which he sank. Gibson had a game high 17 points. He started the game one of five from three but finished five of nine.

Elijah Harkless was a pest defensively all night. That translated to his offense. He notched an impressive layup and foul before the half. Harkless finished with eight points, but did a bit of everything for the Sooners as he added five boards and four assists.

Gibson added a pair of triples before the half to help the Sooners to a 34-15 halftime lead.

In the second half it was more of the same. Gibson hit a runner, Harkless hit a reverse then Jordan Goldwire got in on the action. He drained a trey which was part of his 11 point campaign.

With OU in control, the Sooners gave a ton more minutes to spots six through 11. Bijan Cortes hit a three and hit a tough running layup with a foul added on as he scored six points in the blowout.

The Sooners played well enough for walk on Jake Moser to get some minutes and drop in an easy layup.

Oklahoma earned a big 72-48 win over the Braves. The Sooners finished the main portion of their non conference slate 10-2. The Sooners do face Auburn later in the season in the Big 12/SEC Challenge for one more non conference tilt. In the meantime the Sooners take a break before opening Big 12 play against Kansas State New Year’s Day.