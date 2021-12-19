Sooners Smack UT-Arlington by 20, Move to 9-2

Porter Moser brought his team back from their finals break looking to build off of their upset of Arkansas last weekend against UT-Arlington.

They didn’t miss a beat. The Sooners started the game on an 11-0 run which was capped off by a Umoja Gibson three. All four of Gibson’s field goals were from distance. He had 14 points to lead OU.

The game was never in doubt for the Sooners as they went wire to wire. Moments later, Tanner Groves got it working inside as he hit a tough layup and foul. Groves had 13 points and six boards. Oklahoma led 35-18 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half for the Sooners. Gibson added to the lead with another three. Jalen Hill iced the game with a huge slam and foul in the second half. Hill added 12 points.

C.J. Noland added nine points going a perfect three for three from the field. Oklahoma tamed the Mustangs 70-50. The Sooners close out the non-conference portion of their schedule against Alcorn State on the 22nd.