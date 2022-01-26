Oklahoma traveled to West Virginia looking to snap a four game skid in Big 12 play. OU got off to a fantastic start with Tanner Groves knocking down some early shots inside the paint. Something OU has missed the last four games.

He would knock down a three later in the half as the Sooners built their lead to seven. Tanner poured in a game high 21 points on nine of 11 shooting. He added six boards.

He wasn’t the only player with the name Groves feeling it. Jacob, his twin, hit a three as time expired in the first half. Jacob had 12 points as the Sooners took an eight point lead into the half.

In the second, Umoja Gibson knocked down a pair of three pointers to help build the Sooners lead to 14. He also added 12.

WVU made a late charge but the Sooners hit a ton of free throws down the stretch. OU shot 95 percent from the stripe as they went 21-22.

Former Kingfisher star Bijan Cortes put the game on ice late as OU win 72-62 over West Virginia. Despite having 17 turnovers, two more than the Mountaineers, OU shot 51 percent from the field and nearly 36 percent from three.

The win moves the Sooners to 12-7 (2-5) as they travel to Auburn to face the top ranked team in the country Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.