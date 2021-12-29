Sooners Lead Oregon 23-3 in the Second at the Alamo Bowl

The last ride for Bob Stoops as OU coach (maybe) started slow with a three and out on offense against the Ducks. But shortly after that, Stoops’ calling card showed itself. Anthony Brown fired a bullet over the right side which was intercepted by Ryan Broiles. OU took over at midfield.

A few plays later OU faced a fourth and two. Stoops decided to go for it and it paid off as Caleb Williams found Jeremiah Hall on a nine yard gain. Following that, Kennedy Brooks scampered 16 yards for the touchdown as the Sooners took a 6-0 lead. The extra point by Gabe Brkic was missed.

Oregon would respond though gashing the Sooners with running back Travis Dye. He would eclipse the 3,000 yard mark for a career on the ensuing drive, but OU’s defense stood up. Marcus Stripling notched a sack on Anthony Brown which helped the Ducks kick a 23 yard field goal. That made it 6-3 Sooners.

The Sooners led 6-3 after one.

In the second, the Caleb Williams hit Mario Williams on a 54 yard touchdown, but his helmet came off and the play was immediately blown dead. Officials added a 15 yard penalty for a defender taking the helmet off, but OU couldn’t capitalize. They had to settle for a 40 yard Gabe Brkic field goal. OU led 9-3.

OU would force another stop, Kennedy Brooks broke off a 40 yard run which helped set up a Caleb Williams 6 yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops. Sooners on top 16-3.

Oklahoma’s defense didn’t blink on their next possession. The Ducks manufactured an eight play drive that included a fourth down conversion, but the Sooners forced a punt and took over on their own ten.

The Sooners kept their foot on the gas. Caleb Williams capped off a seven play drive connecting with Marvin Mims on a 55 yard touchdown strike. Sooners on top 23-3.