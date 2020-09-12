Sooners Blasting Bears in 4th Quarter

A day many thought might not happen…did. The Sooners took the field amid a pandemic, but it wasn’t like OU wasn’t affected by it.

17 players who were listed on the two deep weren’t seen on the field in warm ups. That included RB T.J. Pledger, Drake Stoops, Obi Obialo, LT Anton Harrison, Bradyn Willis, and kicker Gabe Brkic.

The Sooners forced a three an out to start the night off getting the ball back to the offense. Spencer Rattler didn’t disappoint in his first start. He went three for three on the drive. He hit Jeremiah Hall for a 24 yard pass which was followed up by a one yard touchdown run by true freshman Seth McGowan.

Another stop by the OU defense, Rattler then connected with Marvin Mims on a 58 yard touchdown strike. 14-0 Oklahoma.

The defense didn’t bend on another drive. Rattler hit a 53 yard touchdown to Charleston Rambo. 21-0 Sooners. On defense, OU almost picked a pass off when Woodi Washington made a nice play on Westmoore’s Demoriea Vick. Rattler then dropped off a check down pass to McGowan who rumbled 37 yards for the touchdown.

OU then got yet another stop on defense and their next drive ended with a Stephen Johnson field goal from 42. Sooners up 31-0 on Missouri State after one.

Jones would add another field goal in the second quarter, and on OU’s next drive, Rattler flipped it to Charleston Rambo for a 15 yard touchdown. His second of the night. Rattler’s only two incompletions so far were dropped touchdown passes. 41-0 Sooners.

New defensive tackle Perion Winfrey made his debut in the second quarter notching a big tackle for loss. Missouri State picked up their first first down of the game with 5:30 left in the half. The defense would hold and the Sooners would hold a 41-0 halftime lead.

At the break, Rattler was 14-17, 290 yards and four touchdowns. Only Josh Heupel and Blake Bell have passed for four or more touchdowns in a debut since 1999. He didn’t play another snap.

Tanner Mordecai got his chance in the third coming in leading a big time drive down the field only to throw an interception in the end zone missing a wide open Marcus Major.

But OU’s defense got a monkey off of their backs in a sense. They forced their first turnover of the year when Delarrin Turner-Yell intercepted a pass. It would lead to a Mordecai 16 yard touchdown pass to Finn Corwin, a walk-on receiver. Sooners on top 48-0.