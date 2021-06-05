Sooners Survive Wild Saturday to Advance in WCWS

The top ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma, looked to keep their season alive needing to win two games at the Women’s College World Series Saturday.

OU opened with Georgia. A team that got the better of them earlier in the season. The Sooners jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the heels of Mackenzie Donihoo hitting a two run home run.

Following that, the day belonged to G Juarez. She struck out Bulldog after Bulldog en route to a ten strikeout performance. It was her first time to pitch since the Big 12 Championship game.

Later in the game, the Sooners added to their lead with Kenzie Hansen belting a two run home run herself.

But the biggest wave came in the sixth inning. Jocelyn Alo squared up a pitch and sent it to deep center in the bleachers. That was her 31st of the season. It gave her the OU single season home run record which was previously held by Lauren Chamberlain.

Oklahoma ended Georgia’s season with an 8-0 run rule which set up a showdown with UCLA.

In that contest OU fell behind against player of the year finalist Rachel Garcia. Not only did OU struggle to hit her early, but she helped her cause drilling a three run home run. 3-0 Bruins with the Sooners on the ropes.

However, they responded, like they’ve done so many times this season. Jocelyn Alo belted a big shot to center which led to a run cutting UCLA’s lead to 3-2.

Then with two on, Tiare Jennings missed a home run by about a foot, but that scored two Sooners which gave OU the lead, 4-3.

Then the Donihoo show started up again. She hit not one, but two home runs against the Bruins. In all, she had three on the day.

Kenzie Hansen added a two-rbi double to help Oklahoma keep their foot on the gas as OU beat UCLA 10-3.

With the win Oklahoma has just hours to rest before they square off with James Madison. The Sooners have to beat JMU two times Sunday in the hopes of advancing to the Women’s College World Series Championship Series. Game one starts at noon in OKC.