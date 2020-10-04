Sooners Holding A 17-13 at the Half in Ames

OU received a bit of good news entering the Iowa State game. Defensive Lineman Ronnie Perkins won his appeal against the NCAA for his suspension dating back to last season. He didn’t play against Iowa State, but could play against Texas.

As for the Sooners looking to bounce back, Spencer Rattler looked focused connecting on a 51 yard strike to Charleston Rambo. OU couldn’t power it in inside the five. Instead, Gabe Brkic knocked home an 18 yard field goal. Sooners led 3-0.

OU again gave up a big play on their first drive defensively. Brock Purdy hit Landon Akers for 35. It led to a Connor Assalley 35 yard field goal to tie it up at three.

OU got it back and Rattler dropped a quick pitch pass to Seth McGowan for 35 yards. The Sooners faced a fourth down and McGowan would pick up a three yard run to get a new set of downs. The drive was capped when Spencer Rattler scrambled for a 5 yard touchdown run flying through the air. The Sooners led 10-3 in the first.

Connor Assalley connected on another field goal to pull Iowa State within four. On OU’s next drive Spencer Rattler found Austin Stogner for 31 yards and then another 14 to help set up a four yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall. 17-6 Sooners.

Breece Hall pulled the Cyclones closer closing out a nine play drive with a two yard touchdown run. That made it 17-13 Sooners with just a couple of minutes remaining in the first half.

OU and Gabe Brkic tried a 54 yard field goal as time expired on the first half, but Brkic missed. The first miss of his career. OU still held a 17-13 lead at the break.