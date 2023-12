Oklahoma will play their final game of the 2023 football season against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

The game is set to kickoff Thursday, Dec. 28th at 8:15pm at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

OU finished the regular season 10-2 and 12th in the final college football playoff rankings.

The 14th ranked Arizona Wildcats finished 9-3 and 7-2 in the Pac-12.

The two programs have only met two times with the meetings taking place in 1988 and 1989. Each team won on their home field.