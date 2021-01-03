Sooners Upset #9 West Virginia Behind Gibson’s Hot Day

Oklahoma entered their showdown with West Virginia with the toughest stretch of their season and really their program. Four straight against ranked teams. That included 9th ranked West Virginia.

The Sooners had a pair of three pointers by Umoja Gibson to help build a lead. Austin Reaves notched a slam to help build Oklahoma’s lead to 18 points. Reaves finished with 13 to lead the starters in scoring.

De’Vion Harmon kept up his impressive play by finishing strong with a layup and then a triple before the half. He finished with 10.

In the second half, WVU used a 9-0 run get back into it. Taz Sherman poured in 19 points going punch for punch with OU.

But Umoja Gibson went ballistic from distance. He hit eight three pointers going 8-11 from deep. He finished with 29 points to lead all scores.

It was a quiet night for Brady Manek, but he hit a pivotal three late to give OU a six point advantage with under two minutes to play.

In the end, the Sooners pulled out a 75-71 win over WVU. Oklahoma moved to 6-2 and 2-1 in Big 12 play. Next up for the Sooners, they travel to number two Baylor on Wednesday.