Sooners Win 9th Straight Big 12 Softball Title Taking Down OSU 11-8

The rivalry lived up to it’s name. Bedlam. Oklahoma squared off with Oklahoma State looking to win their ninth straight regular season Big 12 title. Meanwhile, OSU looked to win their first regular season crown in 26 years.

The game was defensive the first inning in the half, but in the second it got wild. Oklahoma State struggled though with four errors in the second inning. It led to a six run second for OU. One of the big plays of the inning was Jayda Coleman with a slow dribbling single up the middle driving home two.

In the third, the Sooners hit run rule territory when Nicole Mendes hit her second home run in as many days. This one was of the three run variety. OU led 9-1.

But OSU wouldn’t go quietly. Kiley Naomi drilled a two run home run to pull OSU within six. Following that, Alysen Febrey cranked a two run shot of her own to right and all of the sudden OSU trailed by just four.

The Cowgirls got as close as two before the freshman Tiare Jennings got her first hit of the series. It was a solo home run.

In the bottom of the seventh, OU went to what worked for their Saturday win. They went to Nicole May, a freshman, who notched the final strike out and secured OU’s 19th regular season Big 12 Championship. The Sooners won 11-8. That proved to be the highest scoring Bedlam game ever.

Each team will now compete in the Big 12 Tournament.

OU didn’t meet the media after the win, but did send these quotes in the school release.

OU Head Coach Patty Gasso

On winning the Bedlam series and Big 12 regular season title:

“It’s a tough environment without question. It’s a good environment, though. We needed to feel that. Really, really impressed with our freshmen. Jayda Coleman, Nicole May, just really stepped up big when we needed them. Definitely like veterans out there. I thought our leadership was good along the way. There were times when we were giving up too much on the pitching side. But our team never let that bother them. It didn’t take our momentum away. They did a really good job of staying locked in the whole way through, so still some things we’ve got to fix. But they competed like champions this weekend, absolutely.”

On freshmen Jayda Coleman and Nicole May:

“I don’t know that we would be holding up a trophy without either one of them right now. Really proud of them. To be able to have these experiences as a freshman and come through over and over is just telling everyone something about what our future is going to look like, which is very bright.”