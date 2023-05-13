Oklahoma City, OK – For the fifth time in the last six years, the Oklahoma Sooners are Big 12 Tournament champions.

Oklahoma got off to a bit of a slow start, but the tournaments most outstanding player, Haley Lee opened the scoring in the second inning hitting a solo home run to right center.

In the fourth, she sparked her squad again. After hitting a lead off single, Lee was brought all the way home by Alyssa Brito. Oklahoma had a 2-1 lead and never looked back.

Brito would later score on a wild pitch. In the fourth Rylie Boone sent a single up the middle to add to OU’s lead as Jordy Bahl scored.

The Sooners added two runs in the sixth thanks to a Bahl single and a Kinzie Hansen ground out.

Oklahoma won the Big 12 Tournament title 6-1 over Texas and won every conference game they played this season.

The Sooners won their 8th Big 12 Tournament title overall with the win. The Sooners extended their winning streak to 43 games. Just four away from tying the all-time record and five from breaking it.

There’s no doubt the Sooners will be the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament meaning they will host a regional and potentially a super regional as they look to defend their national championship at the Women’s College World Series. The selection show is slated for Sunday night.