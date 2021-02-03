Sooners Wrap Up 2021 Signing Class

Oklahoma wrapped up their 2021 signing class for national signing day with not a lot of movement. Per Rivals, Oklahoma finished their class ranked 13th in the nation. While that might seem low, that class ranking doesn’t take into account the four transfers from the NCAA transfer portal.

Lincoln Riley addressed the transfers from Tennessee saying that it was more of a coincidence as opposed to a packaged deal. You can find his response in the video above.

The bigger story was Riley addressing Brendan Radley-Hiles entering the transfer portal. Riley says he hopes he decides to return to school and give it another shot. His response can be seen above.