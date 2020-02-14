Soul Food Fest to celebrate Black History Month with good food made with love & given for free

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Kingwood Soul Food Festival is coming back to Oklahoma City for its 20th year to honor Black History Month by giving out free delicious meals made with love.

Soul Food Fest 2020 will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Kingwood Skilled Nursing and Therapy, 1921 NE 21st St., in Oklahoma City, according to a news release.

“With a heart for serving others, Margaret Wright is back in the kitchen again, working round the clock preparing more than a ton of food to feed the masses expected for Soul Food Festival 2020,” the news release states.

Margaret Wright, the heart and soul of Soul Food Fest, at last years event at Kingwood Skilled Nursing and Therapy.

Wright, the 63-year-old Dietary Manager at Kingwood Skilled Nursing and Therapy, created the Soul Food Fest to celebrate Black History Month and the elders who experienced so many pivotal moments in American black history.

Since then, the event has earned a large, loyal following, with people lined up down the halls and out the doors of the nursing home each year to get a plate full of tasty and savory food.

Folks lined up at Soul Food Fest 2019 for some good food.

“When the smoker comes in the backyard, everyone here knows it’s time for the Soul Food Festival,” Wright is quoted as saying in the news release.

The Soul Food Fest will feature 17 different meats ranging from ribs to catfish to pig’s feet.

“Add some greens, mac n’ cheese or banana pudding on the side, and you have a meal that brings out the community in droves,” the news release states.

Good food being served up during Soul Food Fest 2019.

The good food will be accompanied by live jazz music, courtesy of E and E Blues Express.

It takes a lot of love and a great deal of work to bring it all together.

“Wright and her team spend weeks preparing for the event and days working round-the-clock in the kitchen chopping, boiling, baking, frying and smoking literally a ton of food. The work is exhausting, and Wright and her team seem to work harder each year as event attendance continues to grow,” the news release states.

For Wright, feeding the growing crowds of folks is a calling from a higher power.

“Whenever God tells me to stop, I will stop, but I don’t want to stop!”