INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KFOR/Storyful) – The Indianapolis Zoo set up the surprise of a lifetime for a nine-year-old boy who was interacting with dolphins when his father, a Navy officer, suddenly appeared. The two were reunited after six months apart.

The Zoo worked with Joseph’s father, US Navy Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas, and his wife Nicole, to surprise Joseph during a dolphin training show.

The dolphin handler made the announcement, welcoming a special guest.

When Joseph turned around, he yelled, “Daddy!” and jumped into his father’s arms.

“Sound up & tissues ready,” the Zoo tweeted. “This one hits you right in the feels.”

Joseph and Nicole live in Indianapolis. Thomas has been stationed for six months in San Diego, California.