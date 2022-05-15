LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lexington man is facing a felony charge after allegedly firing five gunshots at another man during an argument last week.

“It was an argument and it escalated from there,” said Mendi Brandon, with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents reveal that the victim showed up to his on and off again girlfriend’s house “uninvited and unwelcome” around midnight on Monday.

When the victim wouldn’t leave, Jerry Dickinson allegedly came out pointing a gun at him. According to the documents, the victim then got in his car, “revved the engine,” and drove away, while still yelling at Dickinson.

“As the victim got into his car and was leaving the area, Dickinson then fired five shots into the back of the victim’s car,” said Brandon.

A witness told police it “sounded like firecrackers,” according to court records.

“A few minutes later at approximately 12:45 a.m., our dispatch received a call from the victim who had driven himself to our patrol substation on highway 77 and was requesting EMS because he believed that he was shot in the back,” said Brandon. “So, we dispatched an ambulance and the victim was taken to the hospital.”

Brandon said the victim was in stable condition.

About four hours later, Dickinson was taken into police custody and transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center. According to court documents, he’s charged with Shooting With Intent to Kill, a felony.