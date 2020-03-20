Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage

South Carolina’s governor orders law enforcement to disperse crowds at beaches

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has directed law enforcement to clear crowds at beaches in the state.

Beaches in the Lowcountry and along the coastline have seen large crowds over the past few days despite orders to limit large gatherings and stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“To save lives, I have directed SLED and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on our state’s beaches,” said Gov. McMaster in a tweet Friday afternoon.

McMaster said coastal residents should be responsible and maintain social distance while enjoying the beaches.

Meanwhile, both the Isle of Palms and Folly Beach issued emergency ordinances restricting access to the islands in an effort to limit crowds.

Residents and businesses must show ID to gain entry at checkpoints heading into the islands. Guests, like short term rentals or hotel guests, will be required to show booking confirmations.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter