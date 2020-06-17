Southwest Airlines: free round trip flight offer is a scam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Southwest Airlines wants potential customers to know that free round trip flights are not being offered, and the advertisement for free flights attributed to the airline is a scam.

Southwest Airlines officials posted a notice on its official Facebook page stating that an offer to award 500 people a free round trip flight in light of financial strain caused by COVID-19 is a scam.

“While we do offer very LOW fares, we are not currently offering FREE flights, as some of you may have seen on a fraudulent page. Always be sure to look for that little blue checkmark next to our page name, and make sure not to provide any of these scam pages with your personal information,” the notice states.