Southwest Power Pool no longer under emergency alert, Oklahomans still asked to conserve energy

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) lowered the alert level for energy consumption to a level zero.

This doesn’t mean you should stop conserving energy as much as possible.

Officials urge you to continue those conservation efforts.

Last Monday morning, the SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3.

This means that operating reserves are less than the required minimum and member utilities have been asked to implement controlled interruptions if necessary.

According to the SPP officials, this is the first time in its history it had to declare that level of alert.

When demand for electricity starts to exceed the available generation, SPP declares Energy Emergency Alerts (EEA) in increasing levels of severity to signal to our member utilities and the public that voluntary conservation or controlled interruptions of service may be needed to prevent uncontrolled blackouts.

SPP told KFOR that they declare an EEA Level 1 when available generation has been comitted to meet demand and the region (it covers 14 states) is not meeting operating reserve requirements.

An EEA Level 2 signals they are at risk of having to use reserves.

An EEA Level 3 is used when they being using reserves and further contingencies will put the regional supply and demand out of balance.