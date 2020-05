SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - From drive by-birthday's to virtual get-togethers, many have found ways to celebrate during this pandemic. One local man is looking to make a unique and memorable impact on the youth and does just that with a little help from his superhero friends.

Whether you’re seeing Batman, Bumblebee or Iron Man, it's Saratoga county resident, Dave Stumpf, who’s the hero behind the mask.