Special Report: 9:02, April 19, 1995, It is the moment that changed Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum sits on sacred soil.

The Survivor Tree stands as a sentry, a witness to the terrorist attack that unfolded on the grounds that cradle a city’s sorrow, as well as its courage.

Who better to tell the stories of what happened on what began as a beautiful spring morning of April 15, 1995, than those who lived it.

Over the past 25 years, the Memorial & Museum has archived an extrodirnary collection of oral histories.

They tell compelling stories of strength, resilience, and hope.

Yes, hope.

The moment that beautiful morning changed was at 9:02 a.m.

It was filled with bewilderment and confusion.

The sun was eclipsed.

A skeleton of a building was left once some of the debris, smoke, and dirt cleared.

That building was the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building.

At first, many thought there had been a natural gas explosion in downtown Oklahoma City.

That was not the case.

Slowly, as the scene was still chaotic, people rushing to help those injured, first-reponsders trying to reach victims, evidence began to show this was something more than a gas explosion.

This was a terrorist attack and the weapon was a truck loaded with a homemade bomb made of fertilizer and diesel fuel.

This is the story of tragedy, triumph, loss, hope, and the search for justice.