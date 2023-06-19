SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (KFOR/Storyful) – An Orlando police officer was arrested in Florida and relieved of duty pending investigations, after driving 80 in a 45-mph zone in a non-emergency situation.

The officer was on his way to work in a police vehicle when he refused to cooperate with a deputy who stopped him.

As seen in the bodycam video at the top of this story, a Seminole County deputy was finally able to stop the officer, who then refused to give his license to the deputy, and eventually took off.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had to drive 90 mph with lights and sirens activated to catch up to Orlando Police Officer Alexander Shaouni.

Once stopped, Shaouni got out of the police vehicle and said to the deputy, “What? I am going into work, my man. Why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?”

“Because you’re going 80 in a 45,” the deputy replied. “My name is Deputy Hilton. May I see your driver’s license?”

“No,” Shaouni replied, before driving away.

The deputy called in Shaouni’s tag number, who was later arrested.

Shaouni faces charges of resisting an officer, reckless driving, and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with their lights and sirens activated.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department stated Shaouni had been “relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff’s criminal investigation and OPD’s Internal Affairs investigation.”