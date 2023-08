SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR)- OKCFD received calls of a house fire at 4130 Baltimore Ave in Spencer, Oklahoma late Saturday night.

OKCFD first received calls of a fire in the backyard of the home.

The fire started to spread into the home with flames coming from the roof.

A portion of the roof collapsed during the fire.

The homeowners were rescued from the fire with no injuries reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.