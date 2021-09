STILLWATER, OK – SEPTEMBER 28: Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass during the big 12 conference football game against the Kansas State Wildcats on September 28, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will be back in the saddle Saturday. Sanders will make his season debut against Tulsa after missing OSU’s first contest in health and safety protocols.

The announcement was made on Oklahoma State’s football podcast by head coach Mike Gundy.

🗣 "I'm excited about him getting out there and seeing what he can bring to the table."@SpenceSanders was back to work, and we dive inside the Tulsa tilt in this week's Orange Power Pod.



Spotify 👉 https://t.co/zI4KFzqGWU

Apple 👉 https://t.co/suJ1LP4fGY#LetsRide I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/XfwLZtX80Q — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 9, 2021

Kick against the Golden Hurricane is set for 11am inside Boone Pickens Stadium. TU is coming off of a season opening loss to UC Davis at home.