SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) — A Spencer toddler is fighting for his life after a vicious dog attack Sunday afternoon.

“It’s very traumatizing for the whole family,” said Delfina Wright, the victim’s grandmother. “He’s only one, he’s a baby.”

Wright told KFOR her grandson, J.J. Rodriguez was playing outside with his three older sisters when a handful of the neighbor’s Pitbull’s ran over. The largest attacked the toddler, leaving him with appalling injuries.

“They tore his face off, they scalped him. He can’t breathe on his own,” said Wright.

The one-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he’ll be undergoing multiple surgeries.

“I just I heard a man screaming,” said Charles Rankin, a neighbor who witnessed the attack. “It shook everything, I can’t even talk about it.”

Police said this isn’t the first problem the neighborhood’s had with that neighbor’s dogs running loose.

“Police been called here numerous times. He’s been cited several times for about three weeks and honestly it was just a matter of time before something like this happened,” said Aaron Brillbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “It was a horrible, horrible attack, no child should have to undergo pain and the terror of being attacked by a dog like that.”

According to Brillbeck, the dog was taken to a pound and will be put down. Police are still investigating to determine if the dog’s owners will face any charges.