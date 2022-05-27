NEW YORK CITY, NY (Storyful/KFOR) – New York City’s Empire State Building lit up with spooky images, while Bondi Beach in Australia was crawling with people in yellow HAZMAT suits, who were examining giant vines with a glowing red portal in the center… And it’s all a partnership with Netflix to promote its fourth season of of its show Stranger Things.

Fans of the show will know recognize these portals as rifts to a terrifying underworld beneath the pretend town of Hawkins, as described in the show.

Netflix is hiring actors to portray different characters in the two-month-long promotion, which will feature pretend “rifts” all over the world.

Netflix posted the following: “Today, in celebration of the upcoming return of Stranger Things, rifts will start appearing on some of the most iconic monuments around the globe. As we recently hinted, the Upside Down will take over 14 countries through 15 landmarks including the Empire State Building in New York City; Bondi Beach in Australia; Duomo Square in Milan; Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia; the Gateway of India in Mumbai; Menara Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Al-‘Ula National Monument in Saudi Arabia; Cologne Media Park in Germany; XBox Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles; Wawel Castle in Krakow, Poland; Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm; and the Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao; Telefónica building, Gran Vía 28, Madrid; and Plaza del Callao, Madrid in Spain. Other locations include Shoreditch, London and Tokyo, Japan.”