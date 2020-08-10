Sports Illustrated: Power 5 Conferences to Postpone Football Season

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 17: College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is seen at Tiger Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sports Illustrated reported late Sunday night that power five conferences are moving in a direction to postpone the college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources told Ross Dellinger and Pat Forde that the Big 10 will likely be the first conference to move to cancel the season. They were scheduled to meet Sunday night in a conference call.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 will hold meetings Tuesday night to address what they will do this football season. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Dallas Morning News that, “Nothing has been decided at this point.”

"And yet the last two or three weeks have not been good to us. You’d be less than forthright if you didn’t acknowledge between the myocarditis and some of the other things that are new, it hasn’t raised the concern level. But nothing has been decided at this point.” — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) August 9, 2020

The SI report also stated that all fall sports would be postponed. The official decision is expected later in the week.

With the news of the cancellation being possible, it set off numerous tweets from student athletes about wanting to play. Including from a pair of Sooners.

I want a natty bruh — Chanse Sylvie (@ChanseSylvie) August 9, 2020