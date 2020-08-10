Sports Illustrated: Power 5 Conferences to Postpone Football Season

Sports Illustrated reported late Sunday night that power five conferences are moving in a direction to postpone the college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sources told Ross Dellinger and Pat Forde that the Big 10 will likely be the first conference to move to cancel the season. They were scheduled to meet Sunday night in a conference call.
The Big 12 and Pac-12 will hold meetings Tuesday night to address what they will do this football season. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Dallas Morning News that, “Nothing has been decided at this point.”
The SI report also stated that all fall sports would be postponed. The official decision is expected later in the week.
With the news of the cancellation being possible, it set off numerous tweets from student athletes about wanting to play. Including from a pair of Sooners.