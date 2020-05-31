St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was allegedly dragged to death by FedEx truck driver early Saturday morning following a night of protests in Downtown St Louis.

The incident happened near North Broadway and O’Fallon Street near downtown St. Louis around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A bystander captured video of the incident.

Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX was over the demonstrations Friday. Demonstrators gathered in front of police headquarters Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The demonstrations are a reaction to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Local protesters joined demonstrations in cities across the country.

The St. Louis demonstrators moved to shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 when the man was struck by the FedEx vehicle. He was between the truck’s trailers when he was dragged by the semi-truck.

Our news crew is not showing the entire video because of its graphic nature.

“When he was screaming for help I was saying, ‘Oh my God.’ I tried to grab his hand but it was impossible,” said Jared Arms, the CEO and Founder of a technology company and mentor to St Louis youth.

Arms captured the video as the incident unfolded. Demonstrators said they noticed some people in the crowd with guns. Jada Holmes shared video, which shows packages being stolen from the FedEx truck.

It’s unclear who was involved in the alleged theft. In the video, you can also see people hitting on the FedEx truck. It’s unclear if they were a part of the demonstration.

A spokesperson from FedEx released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this week. We are deeply saddened to learn of a tragic situation involving a demonstrator in St. Louis and one of our vehicles. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual involved. There is no higher priority for FedEx than safety, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”