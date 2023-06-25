OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City workers at Starbucks took part in a national strike on Sunday after being told pride decorations were banned in Starbucks locations in Oklahoma.

” When my store unionized, like our big motto was queer rights are workers rights and trans rights are labor rights,” said Naha Cremin, Starbucks Workers United Organizer.

Oklahoma Starbucks Workers United said more than 150 stores across the nation are either already striking or planning to strike. This movement was in response to regional managers deciding to prohibit pride decorations in stores.

” In our region, we were told that we could not have pride decorations. we recently had a pride flag up in the window and our regional manager said it didn’t fit our “image,” explained Cremin.

The company posted a response to the backlash on their website stating,

Starbucks will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community. There’s been no change to any of our policies as it relates to our store environments. Statement from Starbucks corporate.

Since the coffee chain responded, changes have been made in the last week and although pride décor is now allowed back in some stores again, workers were still upset.

” Reversal of this decision was made like because of the media backlash and also a week before the end of pride like that doesn’t really do much. So it’s just frustrating,” expressed Cremin.

Cremin told News 4 that the Oklahoma Starbucks Workers United will continue to stand up for the pride community.

” It’s meaningful that we have that power now. And that’s not just beneficial for LGBT workers, it’s beneficial for everyone. It shows the workers that they have power,” added Cremin.