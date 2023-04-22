On one of their biggest recruiting days of the year, Oklahoma rolled out the red carpet for fans and recruits alike.

Kyler Murray unveiled his Heisman statue in Heisman park while new faces and old too shined in OU’s annual Red-White Spring Game.

Dillon Gabriel tossed three touchdown passes while Jackson Arnold hit one of this state’s favorite players for another. On defense, one of OU’s soon to be stars made an immediate impact.

Holden Krusemark has the whole recap from Norman in the video above.