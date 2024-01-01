OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- With the new year comes new laws, including one that will provide a tax credit to eligible Oklahomans who provide care to their loved ones.

The ‘Caring for Caregivers Act‘ under HB 1029 was passed during a 2023 special legislation session.

“As a state, we care and we’re wanting to make it easier for families to take care of those that they love,” said Representative Tammy West (R-OKC).

HB 1029 creates a family caregiver tax credit to cover eligible expenditures related to providing care to an eligible family member based on criteria outlined in the bill.

Eligible expenditures shall include:

The improvement or alteration to the family caregiver’s or eligible family member’s primary residence to permit the eligible family member to live in the residence and to remain mobile, safe, and independent.

The family caregiver’s purchase or lease of equipment, including but not limited to durable medical equipment, that is necessary to assist an eligible family member in carrying out one or more activities of daily living (ADL).

Other paid or incurred expenses by the family caregiver that assist the family caregiver in providing care to an eligible family member, such as expenditures related to hiring a home care aide, respite care, adult day care, personal care attendants, health care equipment, and technology.

Eligible family members must be 62-years-old or older, require help with at least two activities of daily living listed in the bill, be related to the caregiver by blood or by marriage, and live in a private residential home.

Daily living activities requiring assistance include:

Ambulating

Feeding

Dressing

Personal hygiene

Continence

Toileting

The credit for eligible recipients will be capped at $2,000, unless the eligible family member is a veteran or has been diagnosed with dementia. In those cases, the maximum allowable credit will be capped at $3,000.

Rep. West said the inspiration behind this bill came from personal experiences.

“We, as a family, took care of my grandparents. They were able to age and passed in their own home and it took a lot of physical, emotional, and financial energy to be able to do that,” stated Rep. West.

The bill designates $1,500,000 as the maximum annual amount that will be available to Oklahoma taxpayers through the tax credit program.

The Parental Choice Tax Credit has an annual cap of $150 million for the 2024 tax year and is expected to increase by $50 million in 2025.

Rep. West said she’d like to see the annual cap of the ‘Caring for Caregivers’ tax credit increase down the road, but that it’s dependent on the number of applicants.

“Start saving those receipts and we will be able to gauge the need based on this very first year,” said Rep. West.

According to a 2021 AARP Oklahoma survey, approximately 490,000 Oklahomans provided 460 million hours of unpaid care for a loved one.

The total cost of that unpaid care is reportedly $6.6 million.

Oklahomans who provide care for veterans spend on average $11,500 of their personal income on out-of-pocket costs related to care giving each year—1.5 times higher than what other family caregivers spend ($7,242), according to AARP data.

The credit can be combined with SoonerCare (Medicaid) benefits, the federal Child and Dependent Care Credit and other government benefits, said AARP Oklahoma.

The tax credit will be available for the 2024 tax year.

Those who qualify can claim half of what they spend on providing care up to the tax credit cap.

The new law creating the tax credit states the Oklahoma Tax Commission will oversee the program.

News 4 reached out to the state Tax Commission, but were unable to reach someone on the holiday.

Rep. West told KFOR the Oklahoma Tax Commission will have an online portal ready for the 2024 tax season. She said the portal will have a similar process as the Parental Choice application did.