State adds second-degree murder charge against Oklahoma police officer in deadly shooting

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a new addition in the case of The Village Police Corporal Chance Avery.

“We had been preparing for a manslaughter preliminary hearing, now the state adds another element,” said Avery’s attorney Gary James.

The State of Oklahoma added a charge of second-degree murder.

Avery originally just charged with first-degree manslaughter.

“Obviously to now have an amended charge of murder in the second degree and to be charged with manslaughter doing what he honestly believed was right followed his training,” said James.

Avery entered court Wednesday for the shooting death of Christopher Poor back in July.

Body camera video shows the moments Avery fatally shot Poor.

The new charge says Avery was “acting in a manner imminently dangerous to another person,” going on to say he was acting “regardless of human life.”

Avery’s attorney believes, he had every right to use deadly force because Poor ignored multiple commands to drop a bat he was carrying and continued to approach Avery.

“A police officer is treated differently under the law they’re given the authority to use force,” said James.

He also cited Poor’s criminal history.

“This man is a violent man,” he added.

News 4 spoke with Poor’s wife, Melissa, months ago.

“He wasn’t that kind of a man, to go out like that,” she said. “It’s still a shock to me that I’m having to raise our baby without my husband.”

Adding her husband, was a great father.

“He was a loving husband, dedicated husband, loving, faithful father,” said Poor.

Avery’s hearing was rescheduled, partially because Melissa Poor is a witness and is now coping with even more death.

She lost two of her family members in a shooting in Del City over the weekend.

“Ms. Poor had a tragedy in her family over the weekend. I wouldn’t have wanted to put her on anyways … a lot of stress,” said James.

Multiple supporters including some of his fellow The Village Police officers surrounded Avery as he left the courtroom Wednesday.

The hearing has been rescheduled for June 18th.