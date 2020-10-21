State Archaeologist: Remains of at least 10 people found in unmarked grave during search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP/KFOR) — Official says remains of at least 10 people found in unmarked grave during search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims.

Excavation began Oct. 19 in two sections of Oaklawn Cemetery, one where a boy said he saw Black people being buried shortly after the massacre and another where old funeral home records indicate that 18 Black people were buried.

Two other areas of the cemetery were searched during the summer but no victim remains were found.

Ground-penetrating radar previously found anomalies indicating possible graves in both areas.

During a September meeting of the city committee overseeing the search, University of Florida forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said she believes human remains will be found.

Stubblefield, who has helped orchestrate the search, said any remains that are found will be left where they are while investigators look for clues as to whose remains they are and how those people died.

The violence in 1921 left as many as 300 dead on the city’s Black Wall Street. It happened two years after hundreds of African Americans across the country were killed by white mobs during what became known as the “Red Summer.”