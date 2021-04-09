Live: State Board of Education to discuss possible action on charter school contract

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A special board meeting with the Oklahoma State Board of Education will determine what will happen with some charter schools in the state.

On Friday, the State Board of Education will meet to discuss possible action on the charter contract between the state and Sovereign Community School, including possible termination of the contract.

The agenda also says there will be a discussion and possible action on performance review and accreditation status of Western Heights Independent School District.

The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

