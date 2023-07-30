Court documents show that Ainsworth's ex-wife tried warning police about his alleged behavior months before her death.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents show that Chase Ainsworth was allegedly a potential threat and faced charges for violating a protective order filed by his ex-wife weeks before she was killed.

Ainsworth allegedly killed his ex-wife Saturday before stealing her five-year-old boy and driving off. Oklahoma Highway Patrol would send out an Emergency Missing Advisory that afternoon stating that Ainsworth was armed and dangerous.

Picture of Ainsworth that OHP sent out Saturday. {OHP}

The search would end with the child being brought in safely and Ainsworth in handcuffs. He is now charged with one count of First Degree Murder and another count of Stealing a Child.

In February she filed for a Protective Order against him which was later violated by Ainsworth according to documents.

In March he would face charges for Stalking and for Possession of a Controlled Substance which as of July 25th, the documents show he was still facing. The Stalking charge, documents show added a $50,000 bond which he later posted and was released.

The EMA sent out Saturday. {OHP Twitter}

One of the documents report on the court’s written findings as to Ainsworth’s bail and showed that the State allegedly had evidence of the following circumstances:

Defendant’s history of domestic violence or a history of other violent acts.

Defendant has a history of violating the orders of any court or governmental entity.

Defendant is potentially a threat to any other persons.

As of Sunday Ainsworth has been booked into the Cleveland County Jail.

For years Oklahoma has remained the state with the most domestic violence cases per capita according to the Domestic Violence Intervention Services. They reported that Oklahoma remains third overall in domestic violence homicides