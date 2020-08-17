State Election Board not concerned about USPS delivering absentee ballots

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A record number of Oklahomans voted absentee in the June primary, a number that’s only expected to go up in November.

The State Election Board says they’re confident those ballots will be counted, even with the future of the United States Postal Service in question.

“I haven’t seen anything, or heard anything from our local postal officials, that makes me think they aren’t going to make election mail and specifically absentee ballots one of their highest priorities.”

The majority of absentee ballots that get rejected are returned late.

Ziriax says he doesn’t think that will become even more of an issue in the upcoming election.

He does encourage voters to request and turn in their ballots as early as possible, but if you are worried about your ballot being turned in on time you have options.

“If you have a standard absentee ballot, the one with the yellow affidavit, it can actually be hand delivered by the voter to the county election board,” Ziriax said. “The voter just has to show ID.”

You can only turn in your own absentee ballot in person. You can’t turn in one for a friend or family member.

Ziriax also says the Election Board is working to make it easier for the Post Office to find and process absentee ballots in the Presidential Election.

“If you could make absentee return envelopes a different color other than white, it may not get lost in the sea of white envelopes that the postal service is generally dealing with,” Ziriax said. “For the general election the envelopes will be a light green color.”

If you do mail in your absentee ballot it doesn’t matter when it’s post marked. If the election board does not receive it by 7 p.m. on the day of the election it will not be counted.

