State fair concessions finding ways to keep business despite fair cancellation

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Weeks after the state fair was cancelled, local concessions vendors are coming up with creative ways to bring fair food to you.

“Step out your door and here we are,” said Dan Rowlett, who owns Silver Dollar Concessions.

Rowlett is now setting up shop inside of neighborhoods and church parking lots.

“We live in Edmond but came over here just for the cinnamon rolls,” said Todd Woods, who came to order cinnamon rolls.

This stand is in the business of cinnamon rolls. Done up just the way you like them.

You’ll typically find these guys at the Oklahoma State Fair.

But after the recent cancellation, owner Dan Rowlett came up with this.

“After we sat around feeling sorry for ourselves a little while, we got up, dusted ourselves off and here we are,” Rowlett said. “We’ve been working church parking lots. And we’ll be working other neighborhoods and other churches as well.”

Just hoping to make up what was lost.

“It’s our paycheck. So how much did we lose? All you gotta do to figure that out is if you lost your job, your annual paycheck, how would that affect you?” Rowlett said,.

The Edmond neighborhood has no complaints. Welcoming the smells of cinnamon rolls, popcorn, and corn dogs.

“We’re taking the cinnamon rolls. Everybody wants one,” Woods said.

So far, so good.

With more events like this one booked up for the month, Rowlett says his hopes are up.

“Time will tell. Time will tell. We’ll see,” Rowlett said. “Every little bit helps.”

Rowlett says he doesn’t have an exact estimate as to how much he lost due to the fair’s cancellation.

He says he and his cinnamon rolls will be taking part in the fair food to-go event later this month.

Recent Headlines: